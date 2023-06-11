Alleged Serial Burglar Accused in Five Farmington Township Crimes Faces Hearings on Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – An alleged serial burglar, who has been charged in five Farmington Township, Clarion County crimes, is facing hearings on Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, all five preliminary hearings for 33-year-old Daniel Paul Strausser, of Greenville, Mercer County, are scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 1:15 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

He faces the following charges:

March 6, 2023 burglary:

– Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for this case.

February 4, 2023 burglary:

– Burglary – Not Adapted For Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for this case.

May 28, 2022 burglary:

Theft By Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Midemeanor 1

Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

His bail was set at $10,000.00 monetary for this case.

December 30, 2022 burglary:

Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Felony 1

Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary

His bail for this case was set at $50,000.00 monetary.

February 3, 2023 burglary:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations, Person Present, Felony 1

– Theft by Unlawful Taking – Movable Property, Felony 1

– Criminal Mischief – Tamper, Summary

His bail was set at $100,000.00 monetary for this case.

Strausser is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

Background of the cases:

According to a criminal complaint, during the investigations, State Police in Marienville discovered a suspect, Daniel Paul Strausser, who was found to have a family camp residence in the area.

Strausser was interviewed and reportedly confessed to committing several other related crimes in the area, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Strausser stated that he has been struggling with financial issues and committed the offenses strictly for monetary gain.

