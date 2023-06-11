Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Parmesan

You’ll knock their socks off with this easy-to-prep side dish that’s absolutely delicious!

Ingredients

4 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices

1 tablespoon olive oil



1/2 to 1 teaspoon minced garlic1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian diced tomatoes, undrained1 teaspoon seasoned salt1/4 teaspoon pepper1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

-In a large skillet, saute zucchini in oil until crisp-tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

-Stir in the tomatoes, seasoned salt and pepper. Simmer, uncovered, until liquid is evaporated, 9-10 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve with a slotted spoon.

