Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Zucchini Parmesan
You’ll knock their socks off with this easy-to-prep side dish that’s absolutely delicious!
Ingredients
4 medium zucchini, cut into 1/4-inch slices
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 can (14-1/2 ounces) Italian diced tomatoes, undrained
1 teaspoon seasoned salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese
Directions
-In a large skillet, saute zucchini in oil until crisp-tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.
-Stir in the tomatoes, seasoned salt and pepper. Simmer, uncovered, until liquid is evaporated, 9-10 minutes. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Serve with a slotted spoon.
Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.