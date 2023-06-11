Featured Local Job: DD Waiver Coordinator

Clarion County has an opening for a DD Waiver Coordinator position.

POSITION: DD Waiver Coordinator.

Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay.

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA.

PAY GRADE: $36,101.93 annually.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 20 vacation days (exempt allocation), 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, June 8, 2023.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

The primary responsibility of this position is to assure consistent quality for all recipients of the Waiver Services programming delivered by the Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Administrative Entity. Important aspects of this work are the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) review and approval in the Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS) system, and the assurance of compliance with all State and Federal regulations pertaining to the delivery of Waiver Services for DD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) per the current Administrative Entity Operating Agreement with the Office of Developmental Programming. This position requires the ability to exercise a high degree of discretion and the ability to work independently to meet deadlines.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

1. Directs Waiver Program for Administrative Entity:

A. Attends training sessions, Regional and State meetings pertaining to waiver and HCSIS.

B. Assists Deputy Administrator with periodic program review of all waiver service providers including provider qualification and provider monitoring using state created documents and HCSIS or other state specified electronic reporting platform.

C. Ensures that all Individual Service Plans are completed for each waiver consumer and

kept current at all times.

D. Conducts monthly review and maintenance of PUNS (Priority of Urgency of Needs) “waiting” list for waiver services.

E. Acts as the liaison between the AE and contracted agencies on waiver specific issues

F. Directs all Service Coordination Units in the completion of all Waiver Eligibility processes including but not limited to:

i. Certification and re-certification of waiver recipients.

ii. Compliance with “Due Process” issues/fair hearing documentation

iii. Assurance of Consumer choice and service preference.

iv. Maintenance of waiver forms and documents for compliance with AE oversight process.

G. Serves as point person for Statewide Employment initiatives, strategic plan and employment efforts within AE.

H. Serves as point person for Statewide Lifesharing initiatives, strategic plan and Lifesharing efforts within the AE.

I. Serves as point person for Regional Positive Practices Committee and PPRT Processes.

2. Provides guidance to the DD Supports Coordination Unit staff.

A. Provides direction and technical assistance to staff regarding all aspects of waiver programming.

B. Approves Individual Support Plans (ISP) and Critical Revisions in HCSIS, affecting utilization of waiver and base funds.

C. Conducts assigned HCSIS roles and activities necessary for completion of provider rates and individualized units.

D. Is responsible for waiver file maintenance and ensures accuracy of filing system.

E. Is responsible for waiver intake and eligibility activities to assure level of care and medical need for waiver.

F. Assists with prioritizing queue for wait list and participates in waiver capacity activities as needed.

G. Reviews assessments for needs and assures that service requests are forwarded to regional reviewers for approval.

H. Makes service requests to regional point for new or expanded services as well as requests for exceptions to prescribed limits using state forms and processes.

I. Notifies individuals of Due Process Rights and participates in Fair Hearing requests.

J. Coordinates training on waiver related subjects with SC Provider(s).

K. Develops and coordinates routine Waiver monitoring review for compliance with ODP regulations.

L. Assists SC Unit Supervisor with trainings related to employment, Lifesharing, Positive Practices and other waiver related initiatives.

3. Works closely with Deputy Administrator.

A. Assists with monitoring the quality of services to the consumers delivered by the contracted providers and recommends changes in program operation and plans when necessary.

B. Assists with and is an active participant in Provider Qualification Process.

C. Assists Deputy Administrator in management processes, program planning and evaluation of contracted and direct services.

D. Reviews existing policies and procedures and makes recommendations for updates; writes new policies and procedures for Administrative approval in the areas of waiver (funding for services), file maintenance, team processes and state guidelines.

4. Prepares reports, documentation, and correspondence as necessary.

5. Attends various meetings, in-service trainings, and staff development meetings as directed by DD Deputy or County Administrator.

OTHER DUTIES OF JOB:

1. Assists in answering phone and performing other duties within office as necessary.

2. Attends meetings and/or training as required.

3. Performs other job-related work duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Direct supervision and evaluation are provided by the DD Deputy Administrator through consultation and regularly scheduled staff meetings.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

None

WORKING CONDITIONS:

1. Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature, and ventilation.

2. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress, and disruptions.

3. Occasionally deals with angry or disruptive individuals.

4. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

5. Travels periodically to perform essential job duties.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

1. Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions.

2. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job.

3. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job.

4. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds.

5. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services or related field and two years’ experience in Developmental Disabilities services; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

1. Considerable knowledge of supports coordination principles per ODP guidance.

2. Considerable knowledge of all waiver specific regulation per the AE Operating Agreement

3. Considerable knowledge of current social, economic, and health problems and resources related to developmental disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder

4. Considerable knowledge of individual and group behavior and ways or working effectively with persons who have social, economic, emotion or health problems.

5. Knowledge of the basic principles and methods of program interpretations and community organization.

6. Ability to teach others and provide in-service training.

7. Ability to work effectively with people and aid them in constructively adjusting to their specific problems.

8. Complies with the HIPAA privacy and security regulations that govern disclosure of protected health information and follows all procedures developed by the agency to comply with those regulations. Access to protected health information is limited as identified on the attached workforce designation.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which we are actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php.

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php. In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214.

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 4:00 PM.

We are an equal opportunity employer. Clarion county is a drug free workplace. Applicants who require special accommodations due to a disability should contact the human resources department at 814-226-4000 ext 2909 for assistance.



