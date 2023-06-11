Looking for Help? A Lot of Services Are Available for Local Citizens.

 

Sunday, June 11, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Ron Wilshire

Screenshot 2023-06-11 085124 (1)CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Various services available for local citizens were displayed on Friday morning on Main Street at a Community Event sponsored by the Clarion Area Elementary School.

(Pictured above: Clarion Area Elementary Principal Roger Walter talks with Reginald Holsendorff of Dunkin’ and Clarion County Commissioner Wayne Brosius.)

Elementary Principal Roger Walter said representatives from 16 social service groups had tables at the event to explain their services. The breadth of available services covered most phases of life.

“We’re hoping it keeps getting bigger, but one of the problems is everyone assumes there’s nothing around the Clarion Area,” Walter explained. “It seems nobody knows about the help that is available.”

Forty-five groups were invited.

Clarion Area qualified for a grant last year called the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act and set aside Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to provide support and resources for the homeless.

“One of the components was to do a community outreach portion, so we wanted families in our area to know that although Clarion County seems to be limited, there is a lot more out there than people really realize,” Walter added.

Juggler Leonard Williams of Dragonfly Balloons of Harrisville was on hand to attract people from Main Street into a vacant lot.

