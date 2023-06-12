 

Man Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Minor in Elk Township

Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Handcuffs,On,Top,Of,A,Set,Of,FingerprintsELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 46-year-old man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Elk Township.

According to a release issued by State Police in Clarion on Saturday, June 10, the sexual abuse occurred sometime between June 1, 2022, and January 6, 2023, at a location on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say through continued investigation of an incident of interference with child custody, it was found that 46-year-old Michael Poling, of Saint Marys, was having a sexual relationship with a minor who was 15- and 16-year-old at the time.

Court documents indicate that PSP Clarion filed the following criminal charges against Poling in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on June 6, 2023:

  • Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Felony 1
  • Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (14 counts)
  • Child Pornography, Felony 2
  • Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Unable to post $200,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

