Man Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Minor in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 46-year-old man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Elk Township.

According to a release issued by State Police in Clarion on Saturday, June 10, the sexual abuse occurred sometime between June 1, 2022, and January 6, 2023, at a location on State Route 208, in Elk Township, Clarion County.

Police say through continued investigation of an incident of interference with child custody, it was found that 46-year-old Michael Poling, of Saint Marys, was having a sexual relationship with a minor who was 15- and 16-year-old at the time.

Court documents indicate that PSP Clarion filed the following criminal charges against Poling in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on June 6, 2023:

Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Felony 1

Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (14 counts)

Child Pornography, Felony 2

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Unable to post $200,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

Additional details of the crime will be provided upon the receipt of a criminal complaint.

