7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
TodayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 2pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2pm and 3pm. High near 68. South wind 11 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
TonightMostly cloudy, with a low around 46. West wind 7 to 13 mph.
TuesdayShowers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday NightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers between midnight and 3am, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 51. South wind around 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
WednesdayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm before 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. High near 67. West wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
ThursdayA chance of showers between 9am and 3pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 76.
Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 49.
SaturdayMostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday NightA chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
SundayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
