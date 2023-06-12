Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week: Axle
Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
This week’s Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union: Meet Axle!
Axle is an adult male Yellow Labrador Retriever and Great Dane mix.
He is house-trained, neutered, and his vaccinations are up-to-date.
According to Tri-County Animal Rescue Center, he is friendly and cooperative.
He was surrendered when his current owner was unable to keep him.
For more information on him, please email Tri-County Animal Rescue Center at [email protected] or call 814-918-2032.
Clarion County Adoptable Pet of the Week is sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union.
Visit Top Tier Federal Credit Union at http://www.toptierfcu.org/ for more information.
