‘Giving Back for a Cause’: Community Supports Clarion Fire & Hose Company on Main Street USA

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The community came together to show their support and appreciation for the Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 for the “Let’s Give Back for a Cause” event on Saturday, June 10.

(Photo above by Dudley. All other photos by Ron Wilshire or Hope Rising.)

Many businesses raised money or donated some of their sales to the Clarion Fire & Hose Co. No. 1 that day.

All the money raised will be presented on Flag Day, Wednesday, June 14.

(Pictured: Jenya Moore (holding Dylan Eisenman), Taylor Miller, and Maura Hoff and Pastor Harry Hoff.)

“This is just one big thing just to say thank you,” said Pastor Harry Hoff of New Hope Church of Clarion on Saturday morning. We have incredible firemen, and thank you for all your hard work and everything you do. You’re appreciated, and we love you.

“The other cause today is to get support for our Hope Rising Church World Missions that deals with everything from here in Clarion to the region and all the way to Nicaragua.”

Sponsored by Destination Clarion-Downtown, Clarion Borough, Clarion Area Chamber of Businesses and Industry, and Hope Rising Church, Saturday featured a corn hole tournament, firetruck Star Wars, 501ST, food trucks, Chinese, auction, 5050, bounce houses, and more fundraisers for Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1.

“This is a celebration of the fire departments after the big fire with the theme of ‘Let’s give back to our volunteer firemen,’” said Jim Crooks, one of the organizers. “We just wanted to have an opportunity to acknowledge and appreciate the volunteer fireman.”

Hope Rising sponsored a cornhole tournament at $10.00 per person and received 70 reservations. Money collected at this separate event will support Hope Rising World Missions.

Pastor Huff felt it was more than a tournament.

“It’s bigger than a tournament,” Huff said. “This is an opportunity to bring our community together. We want to bring our community together every chance we get at Hope Rising. Today we paid for a 70-foot bounce house where kids can play at no cost to families. We believe a church should be without walls. The church isn’t a place you go to, but it’s a place you’re launched from.”

Huff also thanked the Redbank Valley Cornhole crew.

Individual businesses collected donations for the fire department, and some included discounts.

For example, DE Sports sold a custom-made T-shirt at $20.00 per shirt and will donate $10.00 to the fire company with a cash payment.

The County Seat Restaurant cooked outside and gave all the proceeds to the fire company, and FL Crooks Store matched up to $500.00 for any contributions received at the store.

Hope Rising offered concessions at the event, and Modern Markets attracted visitors.



(Pictured above: Danny Moore Worship Pastor.)

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.