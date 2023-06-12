Local Woman’s Vehicle Crosses Double Yellow Lines, Causes Crash on Route 268

HOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are actively investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a local woman in Armstrong County.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash took place at 12:27 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, on State Route 268, in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 34-year-old Jessica L. Courson, of St. Petersburg, was traveling south before crossing the double yellow lines, causing a collision with a 2014 Dodge Dart operated by 18-year-old Ryan T. Cooper, of Parker.

Cooper suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Courson also reported a suspected minor injury, but was not transported to a medical facility.

According to police, Courson was charged with a traffic violation.

This crash remains under investigation.

