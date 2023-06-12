 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Local Woman’s Vehicle Crosses Double Yellow Lines, Causes Crash on Route 268

Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

AmbulanceHOVEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are actively investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a local woman in Armstrong County.

According to Butler-based State Police, the crash took place at 12:27 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, on State Route 268, in Hovey Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 34-year-old Jessica L. Courson, of St. Petersburg, was traveling south before crossing the double yellow lines, causing a collision with a 2014 Dodge Dart operated by 18-year-old Ryan T. Cooper, of Parker.

Cooper suffered a suspected minor injury and was transported to Clarion Hospital by Emlenton Area Ambulance Service.

Courson also reported a suspected minor injury, but was not transported to a medical facility.

According to police, Courson was charged with a traffic violation.

This crash remains under investigation.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.