Man Drowns While Fly-Fishing in Venango County

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 71-year-old man drowned while fly-fishing in Venango County on Saturday.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a wooded area near Lakewood Circle Drive and Valley Road in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County, for a report of a deceased male in Little Sandy Creek around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Police say first responders located the victim—a 71-year-old male from Akron, Ohio—stuck between broken cement at a fly-fishing hole known to locals as the “Trussell.”

The investigation revealed the victim was reported missing from Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, June 10, by his wife. Ohio authorities entered him into NCIC, and police were actively investigating the case.

According to police, the victim appeared to lose his balance on slippery cement at the Trussell and fell into the water between broken cement. The victim could not recover from the fall and died due to drowning in the water, which was approximately six to seven feet deep.

Hikers in the area noticed fishing gear on the cement Trussell and began to look closer at the scene. They found the victim and called 9-1-1, police say.

Members from Community Ambulance Service, as well as Polk Fire Rescue, Utica Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, and Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh also responded to the scene and ruled the victim’s death accidental due to drowning.

