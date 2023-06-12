 

Motorcyclist, Passenger Killed After Bike Collides with Pickup

Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police lineEAU CLAIRE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist and his passenger were killed after their bike collided with a pickup in Eau Claire Borough on Sunday evening.

According to Butler-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:57 p.m. on Sunday, June 11, on State Route 38 and North Wayne Street, in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

Police say 32-year-old Zachary J. McGregor, of West Sunbury, lost control of his 2016 Harley-Davidson Street Glide causing it to lie on its side and go off the east side of the roadway.

The bike traveled into the southbound lane of North Wayne Street and struck a 2013 RAM 1500 pickup operated by 51-year-old Jodi M. Miller, of Emlenton.

McGregor and his passenger—31-year-old Caleb A. Kiely, of Petrolia—suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by Emlenton EMS.

Neither McGregor nor Kiely were using a helmet, police say.

Miller suffered injuries of unknown severity, but was not transported. She was using a seat belt.

Police were assisted on the scene by Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton EMS, and Rumbaugh Towing.


