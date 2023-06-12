Register for Wanango Country Club’s Junior Golf Clinic
Monday, June 12, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
RENO, Pa. (EYT)– Wanango Country Club Junior Golf Clinic begins June 29th and is open to kids age seven through sixteen.
Instruction will be given by several experienced golfers in all parts of the golf game including driving, chipping, and putting. Both irons and woods will be used.
Groups will be kept small to maximize instruction.
The golf clinic will take place:
- Thursday, June 29th
- Thursday, July 6th
- Thursday, July 13th
- Thursday, July 20th
- Thursday, July 27th
Ages 7-10 session will run from 9:00 a.m.to 10:00 am.
Ages 11-16 session will run from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
For more information or to register call the pro shop at 814-676-8133 and select option 1.
The cost $75.
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pennsylvania 16343.
Visit www.wanangocountryclub.com for more information or visit them on facebook.
