Rhonda Jean Bush, 62, of Reno, Pa, went to glory to be with her Lord and Savior and her dad.

Rhonda passed with her loving family by her side at home on Saturday June 10, 2023.

She was born in Oil City, Pa on January 29, 1961, daughter of Marcia R. Byers Bush and the late Donald E. Bush.

Rhonda graduated from Sugarcreek IU6 in 1982.

She went to several different churches over the years, and at the time of her death she was attending Donation Hill Bible Church in Cochranton.

Rhonda enjoyed going camping and sitting around the fire, going to church, the Pointe, UCIP, and the ARC of Venango County.

She also enjoyed going to the Franklin Library, walking, visiting Oakwood Heights and visiting with friends and family.

She loved people and loved being around them.

She loved going out to eat, enjoyed ice cream, pizza and chex mix as well as a good brownie.

Rhonda’s favorite tv show was Emergency, and loved it when she was read to.

She enjoyed writing and coloring and always enjoyed looking at photo albums.

Rhonda always had a bracelet in her hand to keep her fingers busy.

She is survived by her mother Marcia Bush of Franklin, her sister Faye McKean & her husband Michael of Reno, with whom she made her home.

Two nephews Jason (Angie) McKean and Travis McKean, her brother Kenneth A. Bush & his wife Rebecca of Georgia and three nieces Lisa Marie Bice & her husband Bear and their children Brooklyn, Charlie and Lucy, Amanda Weasenforth and her husband Michael and their children McKenzie and McKenna, and Samantha Stebell and husband Joshua and their daughter Eleanor.

Step niece Mika, and four step nephews Robert, Benjamin, James and Bentley.

Also surviving numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and extended friends that became family.

She was preceded in death by her dad, Donald E. Bush, and grandparents, Harvey C. Bush & Bernice E. Moyer Bush and John S. Byers & Isabelle Seth Byers.

Friends will be received from 3-6 P.M. Tuesday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held at 6:00 P.M. with Rev. Glenn Walker, Presiding.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. McAllister and his staff, Hospice of Crawford County for their excellent care of Rhonda, their church family and all of their friends for visiting, coming to help in various ways.

Thank You so much for all the cards for her Birthday and during her illness, it really meant a lot to her and to our family.

Interment will be in Reno Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St. Meadville, PA 16335, or to the Donation Hill Bible Church 965 Donation Hill Rd. Cochranton, PA 16314, or to the Venango County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.reinselfuneralhome.com/.

