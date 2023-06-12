Rimersburg Man Accused of Stealing Vehicle, Crashing it Shortly Afterwards

PARKER CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly stealing a vehicle in Parker City before crashing it shortly thereafter.

According to a release issued by PSP Butler on Friday, June 9, troopers responded to the 100 block of North River Avenue in Parker City, Armstrong County, for a theft of a motor vehicle around 11:20 a.m. on Wednesday, May 24.

Police say it was determined 49-year-old Stephen Georg Weaver Jr., of Rimersburg, stole a vehicle in the UFP parking lot and drove away north on State Route 268 where he crashed.

According to court documents, PSP Butler filed the following criminal charges against Weaver in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office on Wednesday, June 7:

Theft By Unlaw Taking-Movable Prop, Felony 3

Driv While Oper Priv Susp Or Revoked, Summary

Driving At Safe Speed, Summary

Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary

Careless Driving, Summary

Reckless Driving, Summary

Fail To Use Safety Belt – Driver And Front Seat Occupant, Summary

Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Unauth Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

The vehicle is listed as a white 2020 Kia Sorento.

The victims are a 38-year-old male and a 38-year-old female, both of Chicora.

Weaver is currently awaiting a preliminary hearing.

