Tractor-Trailer Collides with Object That Fell Off Unknown Vehicle in Beaver Township

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a tractor-trailer collided with an object that fell off another vehicle in Beaver Township.

According to Clarion-based State Police, this crash occurred around 7:31 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7, on Interstate 80 east, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2020 Kenworth T880 driven by 39-year-old Joshua D. Chapman, of Colona, IL, was traveling in the right lane of I-80 eastbound while an unknown vehicle was ahead of it in the left lane and began to merge into the right lane.

As the unknown vehicle began to merge, a metal object fell off of its trailer and “was bouncing” on the roadway.

Chapman attempted to swerve and miss the object, but struck the piece of metal with its front end. After striking the metal, the vehicle was able to travel a short distance where it could pull off onto the shoulder.

Chapman was using a seat belt and was not injured.

A private tow was requested by Chapman.

