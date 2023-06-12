UPDATE: Coroner IDs Man Who Drowned While Fly-Fishing in Venango County

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Venango County Coroner has identified the man who drowned while fly-fishing on Saturday.

Coroner Christina Rugh identified the victim as 71-year-old Ronald A. Runeric from Akron, Ohio.

Rugh ruled Runeric’s death accidental due to drowning.

According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers responded to a wooded area near Lakewood Circle Drive and Valley Road in Frenchcreek Township, Venango County, for a report of a deceased male in Little Sandy Creek around 11:55 a.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Police say first responders located Runeric stuck between broken cement at a fly-fishing hole known to locals as the “Trussell.”

The investigation revealed Runeric was reported missing from Akron, Ohio, on Saturday, June 10, by his wife. Ohio authorities entered him into NCIC, and police were actively investigating the case.

According to police, Runeric appeared to lose his balance on slippery cement at the Trussell and fell into the water between broken cement. Runeric could not recover from the fall and died due to drowning in the water, which was approximately six to seven feet deep.

Hikers in the area noticed fishing gear on the cement Trussell and began to look closer at the scene. They found the victim and called 9-1-1, police say.

Members from Community Ambulance Service, as well as Polk Fire Rescue, Utica Volunteer Fire Department, Oil City Fire Department, and Sandycreek Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and assisted in the investigation.

