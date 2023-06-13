7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
TodayA slight chance of showers between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
TonightShowers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 52. South wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
WednesdayShowers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2pm. High near 68. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Wednesday NightMostly clear, with a low around 47. West wind 6 to 10 mph.
ThursdayA slight chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday NightShowers and thunderstorms likely before 11pm, then a chance of showers between 11pm and 2am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
FridayA chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
SaturdaySunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 47.
SundayA chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Sunday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
JuneteenthA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
