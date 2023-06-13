AAA: Cheaper Oil, Higher Inventory Keeping Gas Prices Cool in Pa.

CLARION CO., Pa. — Gas prices are a penny lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.652 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.

This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.652

Average price during the week of June 5, 2023: $3.664

Average price during the week of June 13, 2022: $5.029

Clarion County drivers are paying an average of $3.707 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Venango County, the standard price is $3.687. Forest County drivers are paying an average of $3.709 a gallon. The average in Jefferson County is $3.553.

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas:

$3.692 Altoona

$3.731 Beaver

$3.701 Bradford

$3.514 Brookville

$3.667 Butler

$3.655 Clarion

$3.436 DuBois

$3.669 Erie

$3.693 Greensburg

$3.698 Indiana

$3.704 Jeannette

$3.702 Kittanning

$3.691 Latrobe

$3.682 Meadville

$3.709 Mercer

$3.504 New Castle

$3.698 New Kensington

$3.691 Oil City

$3.707 Pittsburgh

$3.498 Sharon

$3.631 Uniontown

$3.698 Warren

$3.647 Washington

Trend Analysis:

For the first time since 2021, domestic gasoline demand was above 9 million barrels daily for a third straight week. Yet despite the robust numbers, pump prices barely budged in most of the country. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped a penny since last week to $3.56, which is three cents more than a month ago but $1.39 less than a year ago.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased slightly from 9.1 to 9.22 million b/d last week. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose by 2.7 million barrels to 218.8 million barrels. Although gas demand increased, increasing stocks and lower oil prices have contributed to limiting increases. At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate increased by 79 cents to settle at $72.53. Today, it’s hovering around $67 per barrel.

Motorists can find current gas prices nationwide, statewide, and countywide at gasprices.aaa.com.

