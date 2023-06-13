Clarion Borough Council Moves Forward with Multiple Paving Projects

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Borough Council awarded two bids for the borough’s upcoming 2023 Paving Project.

The first half of the project will include portions of Shady Avenue, 3rd Avenue, Church Road, 6th Avenue, and Center Place.

Council member Rachel Roberts announced during their recent meeting that the Public Works Department would be accepting a bid for this half of the project from Hager Paving Inc., in the amount of $73,328.05.

The other two bids submitted were $78,367.05 from IA Construction Corporation, followed by $88,228.70 from Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc.

Hager Paving was also awarded the bid for the second half of the project, which focuses on Robinwood Drive. The winning bid stood at $89,276.05, followed by IA Construction at $99,808.25, and Glenn O. Hawbaker with $121,572.40.

Council advised that the project will be portions of the above roads. Borough residents are advised to move their cars off the road to assist with the project.

Roadways will be blocked off to traffic until the barricades are removed.

Clarion Borough Public Works foreman Doug Preston told exploreClarion.com that a start date for the projects has not been decided yet.

“The day before, they’ll probably send out notices to residents,” Preston said. “We haven’t heard when it will start yet. Usually, (the bid winner) has to go through all of the paperwork.”

Both bids were passed by council unanimously.

Council also awarded a contract to The Ribbon, Inc., DBA Overhead Door Company of Franklin/Greater Erie for the installation of a new overhead door at the Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1 station.

The awarded bid had a base price of $91,422.

A start date for that project has not been announced.

In other business, the board/council approved the following items:

– Terra Works, Inc. – to pay for application Number Seven (Final) in the amount of $39,365.90 for Contract 2022-2 South Sixth Avenue Reconstruction Project and to authorize Clarion County to complete a CDBG Program drawdown and payment to Terra Works, Inc. in the amount of $39,365.90, with payment contingent upon submission of required project close-out documents, certified project payrolls, and other required documentation by Terra Works, Inc., to Clarion Borough;

– Clarion Area Chamber of Business and Industry’s Special Event Request for 70th Annual Allegheny Toyota Autumn Leaf Festival, Autumn Adventures, to be held on September 30 through October 8. Note: The only change is the time to close down Main Street on set-up day from Noon to 5:00 p.m.

– Immaculate Conception Parish’s Special Event Request for road closures of Weaver Place from Main Street to Liberty Street and Madison Road from McDonald’s Exit to 8th Avenue for a parish picnic to be held on August 13;

– Submission of Clarion Borough’s 2020 Post-Census Group Quarters Review (PCGQR) Case to the United States Census Bureau; and

– Destination Clarion Downtown’s Request for $750.00 donation for the Beautification of the Main Street Project (included in 2023 Budget).

