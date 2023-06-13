Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sour Cream Cucumbers

It’s especially good during the summer when the cucumbers are freshly picked from the garden!

Ingredients

1/2 cup sour cream

3 tablespoons white vinegar



1 tablespoon sugarPepper to taste4 medium cucumbers, peeled, if desired, and thinly sliced1 small sweet onion, thinly sliced and separated into rings

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk sour cream, vinegar, sugar, and pepper until blended. Add cucumbers and onion; toss to coat. Refrigerate, covered, for at least 4 hours. Serve with a slotted spoon.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the Day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.