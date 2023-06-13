 

Clarion Man Accused of Assaulting, Choking Girlfriend During Domestic Dispute Due in Court Today

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

courtCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Clarion man who allegedly assaulted and choked his girlfriend during an argument is scheduled for Tuesday morning.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 20-year-old Gabriel James Coull, of Clarion, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 8:45 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn presiding.

Coull faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraph, Misdemeanor
– Purchase Etc. Alcoholic Beverage By A Minor, Summary
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently free on a $2,500.00 cash bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police Officers responded to Elss Street in Clarion Borough around 11:57 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, for a report of a domestic incident.

Responding officers could hear very loud arguing coming from an upstairs apartment as they began to walk up the steps. At that time, one of the officers noticed a phone get thrown from the apartment, the complaint states.

Shortly later, Gabriel Coull rounded the corner and was placed in custody, the complaint indicates.

Officers then took Coull to the cruiser and interviewed the victim who explained that they “had a friend over and had a few drinks.” After that individual left, the victim stated Coull started to make rude comments toward her, the complaint notes.

The domestic incident escalated, and Coull became very aggressive and started to push and grab the victim. He then grabbed her throat, causing visible injury, and also pushed her to the floor, causing injury to her left knee and left forearm, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that Coull had a marijuana bong, a red grinder, a pan with marijuana residue on it, a red pipe, and two bottles of alcohol in plain view.

Coull was transported to the Clarion Borough Police Station.

He was arraigned at 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 2, in front of Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill.


