Detour for Culvert Replacement on State Route 4008 in Knox Township

KNOX TWP., Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to a detour for a box culvert replacement on State Route 4008 in Knox Township, Clarion County.

A detour will be in effect June 12 through July 7, 2023, as maintenance crews rebuild and replace this metal arch culvert with a concrete box culvert.

To detour, motorists should travel State Route 4015 to State Route 66 to State Route 4029, then get back onto State Route 4008.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

