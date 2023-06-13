Isaac Chapple is the BOSS at Knox Raceway
KNOX, Pa. (EYT) — The weather was intimidating as the competition at Knox Raceway as Isaac Chapple dominated the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series (BOSS) wingless sprint car event on Sunday night.
(Submitted by Pam Baker)
Just a week after destroying a car in the state of Iowa, Isaac Chapple showed no signs of being shaken up as he dominated the feature event. “We had a rough night killing a car at Knoxville, but we got a piece together for Pennsylvania,” said Chapple in victory lane.
Steve Drevicki and Chapple brought the twenty-car field to the drop of the green with Chapple grabbing the lead going into the first turn ahead of Drevicki. A three-car tangle involving Blake Vermillion, Gale Ruth, Jr. and Brett Perigo slowed the action on the track. Once restarting Chapple resumed control of the race and as the race progressed, Chapple pulled away by a quarter of track.
The real action was for second between Drevicki, Matt Westfall and Korbyn Hayslett. At the checkers Chapple had almost a 8.0 second lead over second place Drevicki. Matt Westfall finished third ahead of Korbyn Hayslett and Dustin Ingle. Carmen Perigo set fast time for the night at 16.063 seconds. Heat race winners were Jesse Vermillion, Steve Drevicki and Isaac Chapple.
Brothers Jeremy and Mike Wonderling led from the front row of the RUSH Crate Late Model feature and after a false start Jeremy Wonderling raced out to lead the first lap. Mike Wonderling fell back to third with Max Blair moving into second. These two battled the entire 30-laps for the second position but Blair came out the victor. Jeremy Wonderling led every lap to pick up the win followed by Blair and Mike Wonderling. Austin Hauser finished fourth with Colby Beighey in fifth.
Another brother duel on the track was featured in the 270cc Micro Sprint class between J.T. Horwat and brother Zac Horwat. J.T. took home the checkered flags with Zac following in second. Third went to Connor Metheney followed by Keaton Himes and Bella Betts.
Kalen Jackson bested the Junior Sprint field over Nolan Minnich, Black Buckle, Deryk Jones and Logan Jackson.
The next event on the schedule for Knox Raceway will take place on June 25th and will feature the Super Late Models, 410 Sprint Cars, 270cc Micro Sprints and the 4-Cylinder Mini Stocks. Gates open at 2:00 p.m. with races starting at 5:00 p.m.
BOSS Sprint Feature Finish: Isaac Chapple, Steve Drevicki, Matt Westfall, Korbyn, Dustin Ingle, Carmen Perigo, Jesse Vermillion, Ricky Lewis, Charles Davis, Jr., Lee Underwood, Matt Mitchell, Brian Ruhlman, Paul Dues, Blake Vermillion, Steve Linle, Brett Perigo, Jim Dues, Gale Ruth, Jr. DNS: Cody Gardner.
RUSH Crate Late Model Feature Finish: Jeremy Wonderling, Max Blair, Mike Wonderling, Austin Hausesr, Colby Beighey, Kurt Stebbins, Joe Martin, Ashton Briggs, Ward Schell, Craig Graham, Brock Pinkerous, Steve Hollabaugh, Brandt Graham, Scott Gurdak, Cody Dawson.
270cc Micro Sprint Finish: J.T. Horwat, Zac Horwat, Connor Metheney, Keaton Himes, Bella Betts.
Junior Sprint Feature Finish: Kalen Jackson, Nolan Minnich, Blake Buckle, Deryk Jones, Logan Jackson.
Knox Raceway is located at 171 Speedway Driver, Knox, PA 16232.
Contact 814-227-2600 with Questions.
UPCOMING EVENTS:
July 14 & 15 is Music Night!
Friday night will feature Montgomery Gentry/Eddie Montgomery, Gary Burke III, and Perfect Timing.
Saturday night will feature David Lee Murphy, Gary Burke III, and local talent Kaleb Beichner.
The music starts at 7:30 p.m.
Gates open at 5:00 p.m.
Purchase presale tickets for this event by calling 814-227-2600. If you have presale tickets you may enter the facility at 4:00 p.m. on both days.
Tickets are $40.00 per person each night.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.