Lewis W. Culp, 53, of Rossiter, PA. and formerly of Crown, passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.

He was born on October 7, 1969 in Erie, PA.

Lewey was the son of Carol J. (Hughes) and the late Lewis J. Culp.

Lewey graduated from North Clarion High School in 1987.

After high school he joined the Air Force, achieving the rank of Senior Airman and was of the 416th munitions systems specialist.

He served our country from August of 1987 to July of 1991, serving in Operation Desert Shield/Storm.

He worked in construction for many years, and was self-employed. Lewey had also worked for Venango Business Machines.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Lewey loved to cook and was known as a great cook.

In addition to his mother, Carol he is survived by his sisters: Robyn Rowan and husband Brian and Shannon Stitt and her husband Tim all of Crown, PA.; and a brother, Mike Culp and his wife Kristen of Camden, S.C.; his girlfriend, Donna Scott and her family of Rossiter, PA.; his favorite dog Joe whom will miss Lewey dearly; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Lewis and Irene Gates and his paternal grandparents, Lewis and Fanny Culp.

A private mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Mary Church in Crown at the convenience of the family with Rev. James Power, pastor as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made in Lewey’s honor to the Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 122, Leeper, PA. 16233 or St. Mary Catholic Church, P.O. Box 41, Crown, PA 16220.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. was entrusted with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

