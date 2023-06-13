Local Man Accused of Breaking into Farmington Township Residence, Stealing Medical Marijuana Faces Hearing Today

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a local man accused of breaking into a Farmington Township residence and stealing medical marijuana is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 24-year-old Zachary Dylan Shawgo, of Clarion, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 13, at 1:30 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

Shawgo faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1



– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Prop, Misdemeanor 3– Intentional Possession Controlled Substance By Person Not Registered, Misdemeanor– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Summary– Driving While Operator’s Privilege Suspended Or Revoked, Summary– Driving W/O A License, Summary

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville were dispatched to an attempted burglary around 2:09 a.m. on Friday, April 21, at a residence on Laurel Lane in Farmington Township, Clarion County.

It was reported that a known actor kicked in the door to the residence and appeared to only have taken medical marijuana, the complaint notes.

Upon arrival at the scene at 2:30 a.m., on Friday, troopers spoke with the resident, who related Zachary Shawgo kicked in his front door, and took a bottle of marijuana, the complaint states.

The victim related he knew it was Shawgo because Shawgo had messaged him earlier asking if he was home, the complaint indicates.

The victim told the troopers that his girlfriend came home from work and noticed the front door had been kicked in and one other door had been removed from its hinges. He said he left work and went home to see what happened, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, when he got home, the victim checked his house and the only thing that was missing was a medical marijuana bottle that belonged to his friend who stays with him. The victim explained he messaged Shawgo on Facebook asking for his number. Shawgo responded and stated that he “did not take anything,” and to “please not call the police.”

The victim related Shawgo then messaged him saying he was coming back to his house and to again not call the police, the complaint continues.

The victim showed police the damage to the front door, including a cracked door frame and broken deadbolt latch, the complaint notes.

The stolen marijuana is valued at $45.00, according to the complaint.

Shawgo was arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, April 21, in front of Judge Schill.

