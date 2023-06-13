Local Woman Scammed Out of $700 Attempting to Buy Taylor Swift Tickets

CONEWANGO TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Authorities are investigating an incident in which a local woman was scammed out of $700.00 when she tried to buy concert tickets.

According to Warren-based State Police, troopers responded to a report of a scam around 8:08 p.m. on Thursday, June 8, in Conewango Township, Warren County.

Police say a 25-year-old Tionesta woman was scammed out of $700.00 when she attempted to purchase Taylor Swift tickets.

This investigation is ongoing.

