It is with profound sadness that the family of Lucy Ellen Collins Walters announce her passing on Friday June 9, 2023 surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born August 31, 1956, a beloved daughter of Arthur Veon Collins and Kathryn Lena Hillberg Collins.

A well-known resident of Franklin, Lucy was a hard worker her entire life.

She had been a taxi driver and bartender prior to moving to Kansas in the late 70’s to become a foreman at Emerson Electric in Independence, Kansas.

Missing the hills of Pennsylvania, she returned to join her brothers business to learn HVAC/Weatherization in the mid-80’s.

In 1999 she started her own business, Comfort Solutions, Inc., with close friend Claire O’Brien.

Lucy was active in the Franklin community, volunteering during Applefest on behalf of the Venango County Humane Society.

She was also involved by serving on the VCHS fundraising committee, which included PAWcasso and Applefest.

Lucy was essential in the construction of the current Humane Society building.

Lucy formed her own special ministry to help Widows with HVAC needs throughout the year and at Christmas.

Lucy had a kind and generous heart and was always willing to help and needed no accolades when all was said and done.

Forever a music connosoir, she taught herself guitar and proceeded on her musical journey.

She attended many concerts in and around Kansas and was most proud of seeing the Rolling Stones at the Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas in 1981.

In more recent years she has been an avid fan and follower of John Prine and Lucinda Williams.

She and her best friend David Lutz designed and built a cabin in the second potato field of her childhood home.

They held dinners there with childhood friends Dawn Gonzales and Ada Plowman of Dempseytown.

Lucy enjoyed the outdoors and sharing so many happy times with family and friends; hiking, jeeping, her motorcycles, 4-wheeling, camp fires, corn hole, parties, music and dancing under the moon and the stars.

For those who knew and loved Lucy, you would know this was her beautiful essence.

When the Hamilton Beach Week came round Lucy couldn’t wait to get her chair in the sand.

Her sense of humor, generosity, bravery, and imagination knew no bounds.

Predeceased by her parents and various pets, she is survived by her children: Michael Arthur Walters and Zoe Kathryn Walters; her siblings Wendy, Leroy, Dixie and Dinah Collins; her extended family Claire Hamilton O’Brien, Eric and Emma O’Brien and the extended Hamilton Family; in addition to her loving Nephews, Nieces, other extended family and a host of friends.

Her dogs Pip-Pip-Hooray and Collins with cat Princess Mew-Mew remain at home.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 PM in the Timothy E Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

A celebration of Lucy’s life will be held at 11AM Friday also at the Hartle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in her name to Precious Paws, 720 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 or Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Lucy loved her life simple, lived her life fully and tried to pass this on to those she encountered: Peace, Love & Happiness.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information.

