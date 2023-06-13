Police Release Results of Recent DUI Checkpoint in Farmington Township

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Marienville released the results of a recent DUI checkpoint.

According to a release issued by PSP Marienville on Monday, June 12, the checkpoint was held on State Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County, between 5:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.

Police say 160 vehicles were stopped during the checkpoint detail, two of which were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.

Three citations were issued for seatbelt violations, one citation for Driving Under Suspension was issued, and one person was arrested for drug act violations.

Additionally, a total of 25 citations were distributed for summary traffic violations, and 15 written warnings were furnished for traffic violations.

