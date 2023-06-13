Robert James Deeter, 24, formerly of Utica, recently of Ellwood City, passed away suddenly June 10, 2023.

Born in Franklin Hospital on September 5, 1998, he was the son of Christopher and Laura Bond Deeter.

He was a graduate of Franklin High School and Vo-Tech with a Welding Certificate in 2017.

Robert was currently working for Deep Well Services as a Roughneck II.

He formerly worked for Witherup Fabrication and Erection and Franklin Bronze.

He loved racing Motocross, riding his side by side, playing with his Husky Moose.

He was always willing to help family and friends and was a big fan of drinking beer and dancing poorly, which runs in the family.

He was well-known for being a hard worker.

His family and loving girlfriend would like to say the following:

“Robbie was our saving grace. He took on all of our battles for us and brought peace and comfort to us. He was a beaming light in a dark world. He was beyond what encompasses “a true man.” His beauty was like a mesmerizing painting that you could stare at for hours and find awe in every inch, including his soul. There is no end to our loss. We will carry Robbie with us everywhere, every day, forever.”

He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Laura Deeter of Utica, PA; his sisters, Stefani Heer and husband Matthew Heer of Silver Spring, MD; and Jennifer Deeter and partner Anthony Donovan of Clarks Mills, PA; the love of his life, Makayla Keas formerly of Rocky Grove, currently of Ellwood City, PA; his maternal grandparents Bob Bond and Shirley Napier; his aunt, Tonya Billingsley; three uncles, Jon Bond, Boyd Bond and Nick Bizzarro.

Rob is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and his extended racing family.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Helen Deeter.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Thursday.

Funeral services will be held privately for family.

Interment will be at Peter’s Cemetery.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to someone or call 988.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.Huffguthrie.com.

