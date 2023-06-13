A Special Delivery… Sage Moon Goodman!

Cameron Goodman and Cayla Greenawalt, of Clarion, welcomed their second child, Sage Moon Goodman.

Sage was born on Saturday, June 10, at Penn Highlands DuBois. He weighed seven pounds, four ounces and was 19½ inches long.

Sage’s maternal grandparent is Dean Greenawalt.

Sage’s paternal grandparent is Jennifer Batich.

At home, big brother, Rhys Cable, is awaiting the arrival of his new baby sibling.

