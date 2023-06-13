AICDAC to Host Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru at Sharp Shopper on Thursday
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be hosting a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru on Thursday, June 15.
The distribution will take place at Sharp Shopper located at 100 knox Rd, Knox, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The event is free.
Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.
WHAT IS NARCAN (NALOXONE)?
- A life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose
- Fast acting
- Has been used by medical professionals since the 1970s
WHO SHOULD CARRY NARCAN?
- Anyone who knows someone who uses drugs
- If you know individuals who take prescription opiates
- If you have children or pets in a home where prescription opiates are present If you are a concerned citizen
WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE?
- Narcan kit with two 4mg doses (nasal spray) Free fentanyl test strips also available
- Free training available upon request
For more information, call 814-226-6350 or visit acidic.org.
