 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

AICDAC to Host Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru at Sharp Shopper on Thursday

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

narcanCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission will be hosting a Narcan Distribution Drive-Thru on Thursday, June 15.

The distribution will take place at Sharp Shopper located at 100 knox Rd, Knox, from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is free.

Instructions for Naloxone administration will be provided.

WHAT IS NARCAN (NALOXONE)?

  • A life-saving medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose
  • Fast acting
  • Has been used by medical professionals since the 1970s

WHO SHOULD CARRY NARCAN?

  • Anyone who knows someone who uses drugs
  • If you know individuals who take prescription opiates
  • If you have children or pets in a home where prescription opiates are present If you are a concerned citizen

WHAT WILL BE AVAILABLE?

  • Narcan kit with two 4mg doses (nasal spray) Free fentanyl test strips also available
  • Free training available upon request

For more information, call 814-226-6350 or visit acidic.org.


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.