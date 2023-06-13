 

SPONSORED: Spring Gnome Painting Event with Jodi Bennett at Deer Creek Winery on June 17

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

Spring Gnome - Deer CreekSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a fun day of painting and creating with Jodi Bennett on Saturday, June 17th.

Come paint a Spring Gnome masterpiece and dye your own sola flowers with Jodi Bennett this Saturday.

The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets are $40.00 and include all instruction, supplies, and a free pour of your choice.

Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jodi-bennett-spring-canvas-painting-tickets-523087989257

Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.

For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
