SPONSORED: Spring Gnome Painting Event with Jodi Bennett at Deer Creek Winery on June 17
Tuesday, June 13, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Join Deer Creek Winery for a fun day of painting and creating with Jodi Bennett on Saturday, June 17th.
Come paint a Spring Gnome masterpiece and dye your own sola flowers with Jodi Bennett this Saturday.
The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Tickets are $40.00 and include all instruction, supplies, and a free pour of your choice.
Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jodi-bennett-spring-canvas-painting-tickets-523087989257
Deer Creek Winery is located at 3333 Soap Fat Road, Shippenville, Pa.
For more information, visit Deer Creek Winery’s website here or visit their Facebook page.
