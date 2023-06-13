Top Tier Federal Credit Union Celebrates Anniversary of Mortgage Department
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Top Tier Federal Credit Union recently celebrated the 5th anniversary of their Mortgage Department.
(Pictured above: Connie Earp (left) and Susan Dinger (right), Mortgage Originators)
Opened in 2018, the Mortgage Department was created to assist credit union members by offering quality products to those looking to purchase a home.
The Mortgage Team is made up of mortgage loan originators, Susan Dinger and Connie Earp. Dinger has been with the Credit Union since the creation of the Mortgage Department. Earp joined the Credit Union earlier this year. Together they have over 30 years of experience in mortgage and finance.
Top Tier’s Mortgage Department offers pre-approvals for homebuyers, low fees and a fast turnaround time. The Mortgage Department has both fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage products. They also offer construction loans and are able to finance manufactured housing. The Credit Union participates in the First Front Door program that can assist eligible first time homebuyers with up to $5,000 for down payments and closing costs. Most importantly, the Mortgage Department will help members navigate the homebuying process from start to finish.
You do not have to be a member of Top Tier Federal Credit Union to start a mortgage application. You can schedule a meeting with one of the Credit Union’s mortgage loan originators or simply start your mortgage application online at www.toptierfcu.org.
The Credit Union has been serving members for over 83 years.
Anyone who lives, works, worships, conducts business or attends school in one of its 13 chartered counties is eligible to join.
The Credit Union has 3 branch locations in Clarion, Brookville and Cranberry. A fourth branch will be opening soon in Butler and a fifth branch location is planned for Hermitage.
For questions or information, please contact the Credit Union at 814-226-5032 or visit their website at www.toptierfcu.org.
Top Tier Federal Credit Union is an equal housing lender. NMLS ID#449233.
