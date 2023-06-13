State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault Involving 11-Year-Old

CLARION/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Troopers Investigating Indecent Assault Involving 11-Year-Old

PSP Clarion received a report of suspected child abuse that occurred in Toby Township, Clarion County.

According to a release issued on June 10, the abuse happened sometime between October 26, 2020, and October 26, 2021.

Police say the victim is an 11-year-old female from Rimersburg.

The investigation continues.

Local Man Arrested on Warrants After Traffic Stop

PSP Clearfield conducted a traffic stop on a 2003 Chrysler Sebring on U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township, Clearfield County, for an equipment violation around 11:06 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Police say the passenger admitted during the traffic stop to having marijuana in his possession.

The marijuana and related drug paraphernalia were seized.

The passenger–a 40-year-old Clarion man–was charged for the possession and taken to Clearfield County Jail on a warrant for his arrest.

