William (Bill) C. Greenlee, Sr., 67, a resident of Franklin (Victory Heights), died peacefully at 12:06 PM Thursday, June 8, 2023 at UPMC-Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh, following a period of declining health, with his family by his side.

He was born April 1, 1956 in Fort Hood, Texas, a beloved son of the late: Peter C. and Donna J. Whitten Greenlee.

He was married June 12, 1976, to the former Patricia A. Simpson.

Sadly, Patricia preceded him in death just short of a month ago on May 10, 2023.

Surviving are his children: William C. “Will” Greenlee, Jr. of Rocky Grove; Jennifer R. Fish and her husband, Andy of Pleasantville; and Alison J. Mock and her significant other, Corey Williams of Oil City.

Bill had six grandchildren: Alicia (Dan), Kyle, Azlyn; Caleb (Jess), Andrew (Katie), and Logan.

He also had three great-grandchildren: Chase, Isaac; and Mason.

He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Rex and Lori Greenlee of Victory Heights; and by an aunt, Nellie Yochum of Meadville, in addition to many loving nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.

Bill graduated from Cranberry High School with the class of 1974, attended the New Castle School of Trades where he acquired certifications in welding and his CDL license with several certifications in truck driving.

He worked for more than 24 years as a crane operator and laborer at the former Franklin Steel.

He was a longtime member of Teamsters Local 261.

For many years, Bill owned and operated Tropical Mist Aquarium in Victory Heights, where he also developed the first aquarium filtration system of its kind, which is still in use and presently available to aquarium enthusiasts everywhere.

Bill also set up and maintained aquariums for several local physicians.

Bill had attended, and helped to build the present Victory Heights United Brethren Church.

An avid lover of the outdoors and nature, he enjoyed fly tying; hunting and fishing; training the many horses he owned throughout the years; hauling rocks with his tractor; the companionship of his dogs; and he took great pride in all the hard work he put in at his chicken farm, where he had more than 300 chickens.

Bill also loved art and artwork, and was an accomplished artist himself.

His passing will most definitely leave a tremendous void, and he will always be missed by those who loved him!

Friends may call Thursday at 4:00PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday at 6:00PM in the funeral home with Barb Ion, presiding.

Interment will be with his beloved wife, Pat, in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired may be directed in Bill’s name to the Kirtland Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 108, Franklin, PA 16323.

