7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
TodayRain before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 2pm. High near 69. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
TonightPatchy fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
ThursdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 75. West wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday NightA chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Low around 53. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
FridayShowers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 49.
SaturdaySunny, with a high near 76.
Saturday NightMostly clear, with a low around 46.
SundaySunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 53.
JuneteenthA chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday NightA chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
TuesdayA chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
