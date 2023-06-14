Additional Details Emerge in Case Against Man Accused of Having Sexual Relationship with Minor in Elk Township

ELK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Additional information has been released in the case against a 47-year-old man accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in Elk Township.

Court documents indicate that PSP Clarion filed the following criminal charges against 47-year-old Michael Joseph Poling, of St. Marys, in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on June 6, 2023:

Photograph/Film/Depict on Computer Sex Act – Knowingly or Permitting Child, Felony 1

Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (14 counts)

Child Pornography, Felony 2

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $200,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, an investigation ensued in January 2023 involving a known 15-year-old female victim and the defendant, Michael Joseph Poling.

This investigation resulted in the known juvenile victim being found in the care and custody of Poling while being detained after a traffic stop was conducted by members of the Pennsylvania State Police, the complaint states.

Search warrants were executed during this investigation, allowing for the seizure and collection of the content of a cellular telephone belonging to Poling and the known juvenile victim. Extracted evidence included a video containing child pornography of the known juvenile victim and correspondence with the victim by way of Facebook Messenger, according to the complaint.

The correspondence referenced that an intimate relationship was or had occurred between the known juvenile victim and Poling, the complaint notes.

An interview was conducted with the victim where it was confirmed that she sent Poling videos containing explicit content. She also admitted to having sexual intercourse with Poling at various Clarion County and surrounding county locations. This occurred from the time span of June 2022 through January 2023, the complaint indicates.

Poling was arraigned at 9:49 a.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Judge Heeter presiding.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.





