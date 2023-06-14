Area Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash in Brady Township

BRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injury after his vehicle rolled over in Brady Township early Sunday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:03 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, on Duffy Road, in Brady Township, Butler County.

Police say 21-year-old Noah G. Skelley, of Harrisville, was traveling “too fast” in a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek and failed to maintain control while negotiating a left bend in the road.

Skelley’s vehicle then overturned and came to final rest on its roof.

Skelley and a passenger—26-year-old Dylan M. Jamison, of Grove City—were using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Skelley was charged with a traffic violation.

