Area Man Escapes Injury in Rollover Crash in Brady Township

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

policeBRADY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man escaped injury after his vehicle rolled over in Brady Township early Sunday morning.

According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:03 a.m. on Sunday, June 11, on Duffy Road, in Brady Township, Butler County.

Police say 21-year-old Noah G. Skelley, of Harrisville, was traveling “too fast” in a 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek and failed to maintain control while negotiating a left bend in the road.

Skelley’s vehicle then overturned and came to final rest on its roof.

Skelley and a passenger—26-year-old Dylan M. Jamison, of Grove City—were using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, Skelley was charged with a traffic violation.


