Arthur W. Flick, Jr., 79, of Dublin, New Hampshire, passed away on May 29, 2023.

He was born in Huey, Pennsylvania, on May 4, 1944, one of three sons to William A. Flick and Viola M. (Dunkle) Flick.

He grew up in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, and graduated from the Union Joint High School in 1962.

He later graduated from Clarion State College with a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1970.

Shortly after completing high school, Art started his vocational career at Pratt and Whitney in East Hartford, Connecticut.

After earning his college degree, he taught middle school in Tolland, Connecticut.

During this same period Art found his true calling as a skilled construction electrician and later retired in 2004 after an exhausting yet diverse career with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.), Local 35, based in Hartford, Connecticut.

In 2022, he proudly celebrated his 55-year association with the I.B.E.W.

Through the years Art’s loving devotion to his family’s success and happiness outweighed his commitment to his tradecraft.

In 1976, he moved his family close to his hometown of Rimersburg, Pennsylvania, and accepted an electrical trade teaching position at a county vocational technical school in Shippenville, Pennsylvania.

In 1979, Art and his family moved to Athol, Massachusetts, to be closer to their extended family.

During this period, he worked for the L. S. Starrett Company where he manufactured precision tools, gauges, and measuring devices.

Then in 1984, Art and his family returned to their roots in Vernon, Connecticut, where he resumed his electrical career until his retirement 20 years later.

Beginning in his youth, Art was an avid outdoorsman.

He thoroughly enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and close friends.

Everyone who knew Art knew he loved to recount his hunting and fishing stories whenever he had the opportunity.

He was a gifted singer and sang with both his high school and church choirs.

He traveled and sang at several churches and at other venues around western Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed golfing and bowling, which included being a member of multiple bowling leagues with his wife during their years together in Connecticut.

He created many fond memories during episodic travel with his wife, family, and close friends including numerous camping trips, memorable travel to Florida and Louisiana, and six notable visits to Alaska.

Art loved his family.

He encouraged his family, and especially his children to always put forth their best efforts, while offering his caring support.

He volunteered his time to build starting blocks and to perform as a race official for Athol, Massachusetts’ fledgling swim team.

After long workdays he spent hours helping his daughter with pitching practice for her softball team.

Art selflessly became a pack and troop leader to support his son’s boy scout aspirations.

He spent countless days and hours traveling to and attending any number of school, sport, band, church, and scouting activities in an effort to provide opportunities for his children and their peers.

Even in his later years, Art continued to selflessly give back to the community.

He became a Talcottville Congregational Church committee member and assisted with facility management projects.

Following his arrival to Dublin in 2006, he continued his service and spent several years volunteering at the Monadnock Community Hospital (MCH) working tirelessly gathering printed materials throughout the hospital complex and operating an industrial shredding machine in an austere environment.

He truly enjoyed visiting the MCH staff he encountered on his paper record collection routes at the hospital.

He offered a kind word, expressed his sense of humor, and shared his contagious smile.

He felt great personal satisfaction when he drove the MCH courtesy shuttle and warmly assisted patients and their families visiting the hospital campus.

While not always an active member, Art was affiliated with the Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Connecticut for several decades.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Gary L. Flick and Randy L. Flick, and several close uncles, aunts, and cousins.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Margaret Flick; his son, Matthew Flick, his daughter Karen and her husband, John Eugene; and his granddaughter, Shelby Eugene; as well as his cherished sisters-in-law and their families; his loving cat, Buddy; and many precious family members and friends.

He made a notable impact on many and will be lovingly missed.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held on June 17, 2023, beginning at 2:00 PM at the Dublin Community Church, 1125 Main Street, Dublin, New Hampshire 03444.

Online condolences may be made to the family at https://www.cournoyerfh.com/.

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.