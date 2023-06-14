Big Sendoff and Fan Bus Set for Clarion Baseball’s Trip to PIAA Class A Title Game Vs. Familiar Foe in DuBois Central Catholic



CLARION, Pa. (EYT/D9) — For the first time since 2017 and only the second time in program history, the Clarion baseball team will play in the PIAA championship game.

They’ll get quite a sendoff on Wednesday for the Class A title game, which will be played at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday at Penn State University. The opponent will also be quite familiar: District 9 foe DuBois Central Catholic.

There will be a gathering at the school at 3:15 p.m., followed by a police and fire escort through downtown at 3:30 p.m.

The route will be from the school along Liberty Street to North Second Avenue and then along Main Street.

“The community is being asked to line the Main Street of Clarion for the sendoff,” said Dave Smail of Clarion baseball. “Everyone needs to wear black and orange. We are asking people to put up balloons, etc.”

Clarion has won three state playoff games by shutout to advance to the title game.

“We are incredibly proud of the hard work and dedication the students, coaches, and families have made to reach this point of playing for a state championship,” said Clarion superintendent Joe Carrico. “Please know that as great of a team and athletes we are sending to State College, these young people are even better as friends, students, and community members.”

There will also be a fan bus available for students at Clarion who are enrolled in grades seven through 11 for the 2022-23 school year.

Space is limited to 45 students and the deadline to reserve a seat is 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

To reserve, those interested are asked to email the student’s name, student cell phone number, the current grade for the 2022-23 school year, and parents’ cell phone numbers or emergency contact and cell numbers to [email protected].

The bus will depart at 7:45 a.m. for the non-stop trip to the game and back.

Tickets much be purchased online for the game and the printed ticket must be presented prior to boarding the fan bus. Tickets will not be available at the game.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Those going are encouraged to bring snacks or money for the concession stand at the game. No open containers are permitted.

Dave McClain of Clarion Sports Zone contributed to this story.

