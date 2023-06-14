Caleb Andrew Kiely, 31, of Petrolia (North Washington), Pa. passed away suddenly and tragically Sunday afternoon (06-11-23) in a vehicular accident in Eau Claire Borough, Butler County.

He was born in Ft. Campbell, KY (Montgomery Co.) on March 24, 1992.

He was the son of Linette Kinney Hilliard and Doug Hilliard of North Washington who survive.

Caleb graduated from Moniteau High School, attended Butler Co. Comm. College, and graduated from California Univ. of Pa.

He was employed by Tri-Rivers Orthopedic for the past seven years as a Project Analyst where he held a special relationship with many of the doctors and technicians with whom he assisted.

He also enjoyed working and serving customers of the Clarion River Brewing Co. in Clarion, Pa.

Caleb enjoyed studying and caring for many types of exotic animals and was a founding member of the Creepers and Crawlers Society; he enjoyed planting and caring for local and exotic plantlike; and truly enjoyed baking and cooking a wide variety of foods.

He shared a huge love for people whom he knew far and wide, as well as showing an extreme love of his family.

He especially loved helping those in need as well as the elderly.

He held special care for a circle of friends whom he held dear: Kaici McBride, Krissy, and Earl Everetts, Alex and Jasmine Guercio, and Jeremy Borkowski – as well as others too many to mention.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Hayden Hilliard at home, maternal grandparents Terry and Kate Kinney of Parker, paternal grandparents Dan and Marilyn Hilliard of Parker, and paternal great-grandmother Annabelle Hilliard of Parker; aunt and husband Amanda and Kevin Causey of St. Petersburg, Pa., and uncle and wife Scott and Heather Hilliard of Bruin; and uncle Jason and wife Jennifer Kiely of Butler.

As well as several great-aunts and uncles and cousins.

Visitation for Caleb will be held from 2:00 to 8:00 PM Thursday at Park Hill Church of God, 3314 Lime Plant Rd., West Freedom (Parker), Pa. where funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM.

Buzard Funeral Home of Parker is assisting the family at this time of loss.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at https://www.buzardfuneralhomes.com/.

