Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Slow-Cooker Pork Chops

Everyone will enjoy this fork-tender, slow-cooker pork chops recipe with a creamy, light gravy!

Ingredients

1/2 cup all-purpose flour, divided

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard



1/2 teaspoon garlic-pepper blend1/4 teaspoon seasoned salt4 boneless pork loin chops (4 ounces each)2 tablespoons canola oil1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth

Directions

-In a shallow bowl, combine 1/4 cup flour, mustard, garlic pepper, and seasoned salt. Add pork chops, one at a time, and dredge to coat. In a large skillet, brown chops in oil on both sides.

-Transfer to a 5-qt. slow cooker. Pour broth over chops. Cook, covered, on low for 2-3 hours or until meat is tender.

-Remove pork to a serving plate and keep warm. Whisk remaining flour into cooking juices until smooth; cook, covered, on high until gravy is thickened.

