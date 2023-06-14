Fishing Regulations Lifted on Kahle Lake in Clarion and Venango Counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) is alerting anglers that effective immediately, all seasons, sizes, and creel limits have been lifted on Kahle Lake located in Clarion and Venango counties.

This action is in anticipation of the PFBC’s plan to temporarily drain the reservoir to complete dam and spillway repairs and modifications per the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection dam safety standards.

The reservoir currently offers angling opportunities for warm-water sportfish species including Largemouth Bass, Bluegill, Black Crappie, Yellow Perch, and catfish.

“We have lifted the regulations to reduce the number of fish in the lake in advance of a complete drawdown of Kahle Lake tentatively scheduled for 2024,” said David Nihart, Chief of the PFBC Division of Fisheries Management. “We encourage anglers to fish the water and make good use of as many fish as they can prior to the lake being drained.”

The temporary regulations will remain in place until further notice.

