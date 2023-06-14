Genevieve A. Ashbaugh, age 76 of Dave’s Storage La. Clarion died 6/13/23 at the Clarion Health Care in Clarion.

Born on September 2, 1946 in Lucinda, Pa, she was the daughter of the late William J. and Agnes Marie Weaver Kaye.

She was married to Gerald L. Ashbaugh on 1/4/91 and he preceded her in death on 1/7/2016.

Genevieve worked at the First United National Bank in Fryburg and Clarion County Sheriff’s Office in the Courthouse.

Surviving children Brad Schmader of Lucinda, Rebecca Snyder of Pittsburgh, stepson, Jerry Ashbaugh of Michigan.

10 brothers and sisters, Rosie Hargenrader of Marble, William Kaye (Rebecca) FL, Mary Smerkar of Sligo, Robert Kaye of Indiana, Arthur Kaye (Bonnie) of Lucinda, David Kaye (Jeannie) of Fryburg, Alice Schmader of Lucinda, Daniel Kaye (Karen) of NY, Jane Cwynar (Roger) SC, Barbara Kaye of Lucinda along with 28 nieces and nephews and several great nieces nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother John Kaye and infant sister Clara Jane.

Services will be held on Friday at 11:00 Am from the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St in Clarion with Rev. Mike Polinek of the St. Joseph and St. Michael’s Parish officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

