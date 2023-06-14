Independence Health System Physician Named Among Top Physicians Under 40

BUTLER, Pa. — A doctor from Independence Health System is among this year’s Top Physicians under 40 chosen by the Pennsylvania Medical Society (PAMED).

Dillon Stein, DO, FAAHPM, Director of Palliative Care at Independence Health System’s Butler Memorial Hospital, is one of the early-career physicians demonstrating excellence in their field to be selected for the honor in 2023.

“We had a lot of great nominations, but these candidates stood out among the rest,” said Kristen Sandel, MD, PAMED president-elect and chair of the awards committee. “With their ambition and innovative ideas, they will shape and shine bright in the future of medicine.”

To be eligible for consideration, physicians must be PAMED members under the age of 40. All nominees are selected by their colleagues and peers within PAMED, a physician-led, member-driven organization representing physicians and medical students throughout the state. PAMED advocates for physicians and their patients, educates physicians through continuing medical education, and provides expert resources and guidance in navigating challenges in today’s ever-evolving healthcare system.

“It is humbling to receive this type of award from your peers,” said Dr. Stein. “I am grateful for the support of Independence Health System, and I am proud to be a part of the care that we provide to our communities.”

Dr. Stein joined the health system in 2016 and became Medical Director of the Division of Palliative Care at Independence’s Butler Memorial Hospital in 2021.

Palliative Care takes a team approach when treating patients with serious, chronic, and life-threatening illnesses. Team members not only focus on the physical and emotional needs of their patients but also on the spiritual needs, tailoring care for each individual.

A graduate of Alfred University, Dr. Stein earned his medical degree from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. He completed an internal medicine residency at Western Pennsylvania Allegheny Health System in Pittsburgh, where his leadership skills resulted in his selection as chief resident. He pursued specialty training at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, where he completed a hospice and palliative medicine fellowship.

Most recently, Dr. Stein was one of six physicians nationwide to receive the Hastings Center Cunniff-Dixon Foundation Award for his work in providing outstanding care to patients nearing end of life.

