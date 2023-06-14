Marshall Henninger Young, 28, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at UPMC Northwest.

Born, April 6, 1995 in Meadville, he was the son of David and Sandy Brawley Young Jr.

At the age of 5 he was inflicted with Muscular Dystrophy but it did not discourage him from graduating from Agora High School Cyber Charter.

He loved playing video games, watching YouTube, and cherished time spent with his family.

Survivors include his parents of Utica, two sisters, Amber (Matt) Morgan of Utica and Jaimee (Rex) Stainbrook of Cooperstown and a brother, David Young III of Utica.

6 nieces and nephews, Jazzalynn, Trace, Maciee and Keilanna Stainbrook and Bennett and Decklen Morgan.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, an uncle, David Dignall and an aunt, Raine Young.

Family and friends will be received at the Dickson Family Funeral Home, Inc., 123 S. Franklin St., Cochranton on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. and 7:00pm until 9:00pm.

The funeral service will be 11:00am on Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. Jeff Seivers, officiating.

Interment will be in Peter’s Cemetery.

Condolences can be shared at https://www.dicksonfamilyfuneralhome.com/.

