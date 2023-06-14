North Clarion Alumni Presents Scholarship Awards to Top Seniors

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – At this year’s North Clarion awards ceremony, Bonnie Wolbert and Pam Gilmore presented the North Clarion Alumni Scholarship awards for top academic students and top career technical student.

(Pictured, left to right: North Clarion seniors Kaine McFarland, Kaleb Wolbert, and Andrew Castner, 1973 North Clarion Alumni Bonnie Wolbert and Pam Gilmore, and seniors Owen Shaffer, Katelyn Bauer, and Molly Ellenberger.)

The top academic award went to the five Valedictorians of the Class of 2023, Kaine McFarland, Kaleb Wolbert, Andrew Castner, Owen Shaffer, and Katelyn Bauer.

– McFarland will be attending Penn West Clarion majoring in Fisheries and Wildlife;



– Wolbert is enrolled at Penn State Behrend majoring in Biology;– Castner will attend Grove City pursuing a degree in Mechanical Engineering;– Shaffer will attend Slippery Rock majoring in Physics; and– Bauer will be attending PennWest Clarion pursuing a degree in Early Childhood Education and Elementary Education.

Molly Ellenberger was presented with the top senior Career Technical student award.

Career/technical award winner Ellenberger is enrolled this fall at the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg where she will pursue a degree in nursing.

The scholarship effort was initiated in 2018 by Dan Gordon, an alumnus from the Class of 1971.

His initial idea was to award a $1,000.00 scholarship to the Valedictorian on the 50th anniversary of his own graduation.

After Gordon presented the scholarship idea with fellow alumni and school officials, his initial idea and efforts expanded into developing an endowment, so future NCHS seniors would also be eligible for scholarships. During discussions with local business leaders, he found many businesses had a common need for graduates from local technical and trade schools to support their businesses. The scholarship idea was expanded to include the top student on the Career Technical path at North Clarion.

To build up a scholarship endowment that could fund awards for many years would take time.

As Gordon first reached out to fellow classmates to donate to the award, he found there was enthusiasm from many of his classmates to contribute. This sparked an idea to challenge other classes to fund individual annual awards as the endowment was being funded.

The classes of 1969 through 1973 were challenged to fund individual annual “Challenge” scholarship awards for the Valedictorian and top Career Tech student.

The Class of 1969 was the first to take the challenge and donated over $1,000.00 for the first Alumni Award in 2019. The Classes of 1970 through 1972 donated an average of $4,000 each year and presented both the Valedictorian and the top Career/Technical Awards.

This year, the Class of 1973 raised approximately $3,000.00. Bonnie Wolbert and Pam Gilmore were proud to present those two $1,000.00 awards on behalf of their class of 1973.

Funds not applied to the awards went to the Endowment. The Endowment, which is now at $19,000.00, is set to start awarding scholarships in 2024, with a goal to continue providing two $1,000.00 scholarships for many years.

The primary method of fund raising is through donation letters sent to alumni. Letters are sent out to three or four alumni classes each year. Donations, however, are not limited to North Clarion Alumni. Anyone or business can donate.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to North Clarion Foundation Alumni Scholarship, 10439 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

For more information or to donate to the fund, visit North Clarion’s website www.northclarion.org or can send email to [email protected].

Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.