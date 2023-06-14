Pledge Class Returns to Find Lost Antique

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Fifty years ago, the Theta Chi Pledge Class of 1973 never dreamed that they would return a half-century later and be greeted by the Clarion mayor and offered a tour of their former fraternity house at 703 Wood Street.

(Pictured above: The 1973 Theta Chi Pledge Class included Jay Desantis, Mike Konkle, Mike “Spike” Cunningham, Gary Gibson, and Mike “Face” Ranallo.)

Every year some of the Theta Chi alumni meet before Father’s Day in Latrobe for a weekend of golf. However, this year members of the 1973 pledge class decided to visit Clarion to look at their old fraternity house.

They decided to meet at 11:00 a.m. at the fraternity house in Clarion, now called the Fulmer House Books and Collectibles, but the building was closed.

Jennifer Fulmer Vinson, owner of the business and Mayor of Clarion Borough, told exploreClarion.com, “I was walking home from Main Street and got to 6th and Wood and glanced down toward the shop and noticed a few cars and several guys milling in front of the building, and I wanted to see if I could help.”

“One of the guys turned around, and he was wearing a Theta Chi alumni shirt, and my suspicions were confirmed.”

It was a matter of being in the right place at the right time.

Theta Chi alum Jay DeSantis said, “Mayor Vinson was very nice and opened it (the previous fraternity house) for us and gave us a tour.

“It was really a nice adventure, and she was so welcoming.”

The adventure would continue as the former pledges explored their old stomping grounds.

“It was awesome and unbelievable; it was almost like divine intervention,” said Lou “Bud” Faulx. ”The timing was unreal. If you’re from Clarion, you have got an awesome mayor.”

The big surprise of the day occurred on the tour of the house when Mike “Spike” Cunningham discovered a pledger paddle inside a closet on the house’s third floor.

“Mike sees the names of our fraternity brothers, and then he looks, and the next thing he sees, Cunningham, and that’s him. It’s one of those tall ones with the names of the whole pledge class.” explained Faulx.

“Guess what? I’m the one who made it. I painted it in 1973 and put the guys names on it. Everybody’s name was in alphabetical order, and nine guys on there pledged with us. It’s unbelievable, and what’s the chance of finding it 50 years later.”

The group said they wanted to buy the 1973 paddle, but Vinson said they could just take it, so the group contributed to the Fulmer House. Looking at all of the antiques on display in the Fulmer House, the pledge class of 1973 realized that they also treasure its antiques.

What happens to the paddle now?

One of the brothers who found the paddle will be taking it home with him and probably place it in a treasured place in the basement.

The pledge class of 1973 enjoyed their time at Clarion and went on to lead successful lives in education and business. And, the friendship has endured.

“We’re still buddies after 50 years,” added Faulx.

