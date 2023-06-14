SCI Forest Inmate Charged with Assaulting Two Corrections Officers to Be Sentenced on Friday

FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – An SCI Forest inmate charged with assaulting two corrections officers is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday morning.

According to court documents, sentencing for 31-year-old Jonathan Uriah Craddock, an inmate of SCI Forest, is scheduled for Friday, June 16, at 11:00 a.m. in front of President Judge Maureen A. Skerda.

Craddock pleaded guilty to the following offenses:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (one count)



– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (one count)– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary (one count)

As a result of the guilty plea deal, the following charges were dismissed:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes SBI to Designated Individuals, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Assault by Prisoner – Employee, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2 (one count)

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary (two counts)

– Disorderly Conduct Engage in Fighting, Summary (two counts)

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, PSP Marienville received a report of an inmate assaulting two corrections officers at SCI Forest, located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 11:07 a.m., on August 23.

The inmate, identified as Jonathan Craddock, was being non-compliant and yelling obscenities at the two corrections officers, along with other staff, while attending a scheduled video visit, according to the complaint.

Due to being non-compliant and acting erratically, one of the officers gave verbal commands for Craddock to turn around to be placed in hand restraints. At this time, Craddock became irate and exited the video visit station erratically, leaping at the officer and striking him once in the head, the complaint indicates.

Craddock then began to strike the other corrections officer in the head seven times until SCI Forest Staff were able to gain compliance, the complaint notes.

Craddock was observed via the video visit recording provided by SCI Forest stating before the incident, “I’m about to punch on these guys,” according to the complaint.

One officer was transported to Kane Hospital and treated for a contusion on his forehead, scratches on his neck, and a laceration to his lip that required five stitches. The other officer was treated by SCI Forest medical staff for a bruise to the face, the complaint notes.

