 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected].

Free Classifieds

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

AICDAC to Offer RAMP Certification Training on June 19

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Elicia Kifer

AICDAC-RAMP-SafeCLARION, Pa. – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is hosting Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) Certification Training on Monday, June 19.

The training will take place at the Belmont Complex in Kittanning from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The Belmont Complex is located at 415 Butler Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.

The Server/Seller Training benefits all members of the alcohol service staff which includes anyone who serves or sells alcoholic beverages and/or checks IDs, including owners and managers who perform these duties.

Pre-registration is required. You can pre-register here.

CDFC-AICDAC-Logos


Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2023 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.