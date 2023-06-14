AICDAC to Offer RAMP Certification Training on June 19
Wednesday, June 14, 2023 @ 12:06 AM
CLARION, Pa. – Armstrong Indiana Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission (AICDAC) is hosting Responsible Alcohol Management Program (RAMP) Certification Training on Monday, June 19.
The training will take place at the Belmont Complex in Kittanning from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Belmont Complex is located at 415 Butler Road, Kittanning, PA 16201.
The Server/Seller Training benefits all members of the alcohol service staff which includes anyone who serves or sells alcoholic beverages and/or checks IDs, including owners and managers who perform these duties.
Pre-registration is required. You can pre-register here.
Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.